Sports World

Yapp to face world No. 1 at US Open

Singapore's Aloysius Yapp will meet the world's top-ranked 9-ball player, Shane van Boening, in the quarter-finals of the US Open 9-Ball Pool Championships today (10am, Singapore time) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

World No. 8 Yapp earned his spot in the last eight of the US$300,000 (S$403,667) competition after beating Denmark's Mickey Krause 11-3 on Thursday.

He will head into his match with van Boening having beaten the world No. 2 Joshua Filler of Germany and world No. 3 Jayson Shaw of Scotland, over the past week in separate tournaments.

Cricket series off due to security alert

ISLAMABAD • New Zealand yesterday abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan, citing a security alert in a massive blow to the South Asian country's hopes of staging regular international cricket.

The tour was to get under way with the first of the three one-dayers in Rawalpindi but the Black Caps did not travel to the stadium.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told her Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan that there was intel the cricket team could be attacked by terrorists but Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said security agencies were unaware of any threat alert.

REUTERS

United's losses widen owing to Covid curbs

LONDON • Manchester United's full-year loss widened as the Covid-19 pandemic hammered match-day sales and commercial revenue.

Total revenue for the year ended June 30 was down 2.9 per cent to £494.1 million (S$917.5 million), while annual match-day sales plummeted 92.1 per cent.

Its net loss for the year was £92.2 million, compared with a loss of £23.2 million the previous financial year.

REUTERS