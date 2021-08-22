Sports World

S'pore bowlers in round 3 of US event

Singapore keglers New Hui Fen, Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim and Shayna Ng qualified for the third round of the PWBA Spokane Open in Washington yesterday.

New was fourth overall after the first two rounds with 2,536 pinfalls, while Tan (2,514) was fifth. Lim (2,493) and Ng (2,353) finished the first day of qualifiers 11th and 31st respectively.

Cherie Tan (2,306) and Jazreel Tan (2,271), who were 34th and 45th respectively, did not make the third round.

PSG win 4-2 withoutMessi and Neymar

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria were both among the scorers as a Paris Saint-Germain side missing both Lionel Messi and Neymar won 4-2 at Brest on Friday to make it three wins out of three this season in Ligue 1.

Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gana Gueye also found the net as PSG moved clear at the top of the French table.

The full house of 15,000 in Brittany were denied the chance to see Messi make his PSG debut after the Argentinian was left out of the squad as he continues to build up his fitness.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tokyo medallist gets apartment, car, cash

ASHGABAT • Weightlifter Polina Guryeva, Turkmenistan's first-ever Olympic medallist, was given an apartment, a car and US$50,000 (S$68,500) cash for her exploits at a ceremony in the Central Asian country's capital Ashgabat yesterday.

Guryeva, 21, won a silver at the Tokyo Games in the women's 59 kg weightlifting competition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE