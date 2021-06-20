Sports World:

No public viewing sites for Tokyo Games

TOKYO • Tokyo will cancel all public viewing events for the Olympics in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, the city governor said yesterday.

There had been six planned viewing sites, across the Japanese capital.

The announcement came as Ms Yuriko Koike and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga prepare to meet Olympic and Paralympic officials tomorrow for a key consultation during which they are expected to finalise whether to allow domestic spectators inside venues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rublev advances to Halle title decider

LONDON • Fourth seed Andrey Rublev overcame qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 yesterday to reach the final in Halle.

The Russian claimed his 33rd win of the year - second only to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (39). He dropped his first set this week on the grass but responded to ease through a deciding set and book a final today against either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Ugo Humbert.

REUTERS