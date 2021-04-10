Sports World

No evidence of racism by Cala, says La Liga

MADRID • La Liga said it had found no evidence that Cadiz player Juan Cala directed racist language at Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby during a game last Sunday.

Spain's football league said it analysed audiovisual material, as well as hired a lip-reading expert in order to investigate the accusations. Frenchman Diakhaby reacted furiously to Cala in the 28th minute, believing his opponent had used derogatory language related to the colour of his skin.

The match was stopped for 25 minutes before restarting. Spaniard Cala has maintained his innocence throughout.

Big Sam calls for mass boycott of social media

LONDON • West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said only a mass boycott of social media by all of England's top clubs will make a difference in the fight against online racist abuse.

His comments come after Scottish champions Rangers and English second-tier side Swansea City said on Tuesday that they will boycott social media for a week after several players from both teams were racially abused.

Barty progresses but Kvitova ousted

MIAMI • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty defeated home-town favourite Shelby Rogers 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in the third round of the WTA clay-court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday.

Unseeded Danka Kovinic of Montenegro toppled two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-1.

