Sports World

Wild card PSG.LGD stun Team Secret

Wild card PSG.LGD upset favourites Team Secret 2-1 in the upper-bracket play-offs of the One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major yesterday.

Going in strongly from the start, PSG.LGD captured the first game of the series against Team Secret, but the European team recovered to level matters in just 23min 45sec.

But the Chinese team clinched the third game (2-1) to book their place in the upper-bracket final against North America's Evil Geniuses, who beat China's Invictus Gaming 2-0 earlier. Team Secret will now feature in the lower-bracket play-offs for another shot at tomorrow's grand final.

United's anti-racism campaign kicks off

LONDON • Manchester United have launched a new "See Red" anti-racism campaign calling on fans to report racist incidents, the Premier League club said in a statement yesterday.

The campaign encourages fans to take responsibility for reporting incidents of racism or other hate crimes, and to stand up for those who may be on the receiving end of discriminatory abuse.

Richard Arnold, United's group managing director, posed a question to fans, saying: "How different would memories be without the diversity of some of the best players in the world who have graced our game and our club?"

Villegas leads by 2 after last-hole birdie

SAN ANTONIO • Camilo Villegas chipped in for birdie on his final hole on Thursday for a two-shot lead after the first round of the Texas Open, the final PGA event before next week's Masters.

The Colombian fired an eight-under 64 at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course, while American Cameron Tringale and South Korea's Sung Kang tied for second on 66.

Texas native Jordan Spieth, South Korean Noh Seung-yul and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were joint-fourth on 67.

Ramos to miss both legs against Reds

MADRID • Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury that will rule him out of both legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool starting next week, the reigning La Liga champions said.

The defender picked up the problem while on international duty with Spain in midweek and media reports have suggested he will be out for up to a month.

The 35-year-old, who missed 10 games after undergoing knee surgery in January, will also miss the Clasico at home to rivals Barcelona next Saturday. He is out of contract in the summer.

