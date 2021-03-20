Sports World

S'porean paddlers still in the hunt

National paddlers Koen Pang and Clarence Chew remained on track in their quest for Olympic qualification yesterday, after both players reached the men's singles semi-finals at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament.

At press time, Pang was still in action against Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechakul, while Chew came up against Indonesia's Rafanael Nikola Niman.

Leicester in pre-tax losses of S$125m

LONDON • Leicester City posted pre-tax losses of £67.3 million (S$125 million) for the year ending May 31, 2020 after their finances took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Turnover dropped to £150 million from £178.4 million in 2019. The interruption of the 2019-20 season in March due to the pandemic, and matches played behind closed doors, significantly affected both costs and revenue.

Jones fires a 61 to lead in Honda Classic

MIAMI • Australia's Matt Jones fired a bogey-free nine-under 61 on Thursday to match the course record at PGA National and grab the first-round lead in the PGA Honda Classic.

The 40-year-old from Sydney tied the mark set by American Brian Harman in the second round of the 2012 event.

Johor crown prince keen on United stake

KUALA LUMPUR • Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of Johor, said yesterday he is eyeing a stake in Premier League side Manchester United, just weeks after triggering speculation of a takeover bid for Spanish club Valencia.

He singled out United in a press conference, adding that he knew there was an opening to invest in the club by buying a stake of three to five per cent.

Ineos Team UK next America's Cup rival

AUCKLAND • Team New Zealand yesterday confirmed British sailing legend Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK as the challenger of record for the next edition of the America's Cup regatta won by the Kiwis this week. The AC75 foiling monohulls will be used for the next two versions of the event.

