Sports World: $1.1b City deal is Puma's largest

$1.1b City deal is Puma's largest

LONDON • Puma yesterday signed a sponsorship deal with City Football Group, the holding company that owns Premier League champions Manchester City, bolstering the German sportswear company's broader push into football.

The partnership starts in July, according to a joint statement, and City will bolster Puma's current roster, which includes Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Marseille.

The Telegraph reported that the deal was worth £650 million (S$1.1 billion) over 10 years, with Puma chief executive officer Bjorn Gulden calling it the "largest deal that we have ever done - both in scope and ambition".

BLOOMBERG

Nadal blasts Kyrgios' behaviour after loss

ACAPULCO • Rafael Nadal accused Nick Kyrgios of lacking respect "for the public, the opponent and himself" after a stormy defeat by the Australian firebrand at the Mexico Open.

The Australian survived three match points to beat top-seeded Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (8-6) on Wednesday and reach the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard was, however, furious with Kyrgios' antics during the match, which included serving underarm. However, his opponent hit back at the criticism, claiming he was "different" and Nadal did not "know anything about me".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-US coach Jenkins joins Osaka's team

TOKYO • Naomi Osaka has added American Jermaine Jenkins to her support team, the women's world No. 1 said yesterday.

The Australian Open champion, who split with former coach Sascha Bajin last month, made the announcement on social media but did not elaborate on his exact role.

Jenkins, who was recently appointed as the United States Tennis Association women's national coach, was the former hitting partner of Venus Williams.

REUTERS

Vettel's crash caused by faulty wheel rim

BARCELONA • Sebastian Vettel's crash into barriers during Formula One pre-season testing in Spain was caused by a wheel rim issue, Ferrari said yesterday.

He flew off the track at turn three on Wednesday and was given a mandatory assessment in the circuit medical centre. The team at first spoke of a mechanical problem before a thorough assessment revealed the exact nature.

DPA