Sports World

Man arrested over racial abuse of WBA's Sawyers

LONDON • Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers following their 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Tuesday.

West Midlands police tweeted on Friday they had a suspect in custody after the Baggies lodged a police report, saying a racist message was sent to the 29-year-old St Kitts and Nevis international on social media.

Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, as well as Chelsea's Reece James, who are all black, were also the victims of online racial abuse this week.

Grands prix to revert to starting on the hour

LONDON • Formula One grands prix will start on the hour again this season, rather than 10 minutes past, after scrapping a previous timetable intended to give broadcasters more time to build excitement.

The decision, announced on Friday by the governing FIA and F1, reverses a change introduced in 2018.

F1 said the move would help teams with time pressures on race day and simplify the schedule, with the majority of European races to start at 3pm local time.

Virtual summits on impact of head injuries

LONDON • Former athletes and leaders from major UK sports will discuss the impact of head injuries and efforts to improve player welfare across two virtual summits with government ministers next week.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston will lead the round-table meetings, with attendees also set to include campaigners for research into concussion-related injuries.

Former Tottenham footballer Les Ferdinand, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan and England rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson will take part in the first virtual summit on Tuesday.

