Sports World: NFL reports fewer positive Covid tests

NFL reports fewer positive Covid tests

NEW YORK • The National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association have reported 25 positive Covid-19 tests during the first week of the play-offs, down from the 70 positive tests in the final week of the regular season.

Since monitoring began on Aug 1, a total of 259 players and 454 other personnel have tested positive.

REUTERS

French need proof of safety for 6-nations

PARIS • The French government has said it needs guarantees from England and Ireland that it is safe for its national rugby team to travel for Six Nations matches during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has cleared Les Bleus' opener against Italy in Rome on Feb 6, their next two games - at Ireland on Feb 14 and England on March 13 - depends on "proof of virus framework".

REUTERS

Two Covid-hit teams out of handball c'ship

CAIRO • The United States and the Czech Republic have pulled out of the Jan 12-31 world handball championship in Egypt after a Covid-19 outbreak among players of both teams.

Switzerland will replace the United States while North Macedonia have taken the Czech Republic's slot in the 32-team event, which will be held behind closed doors.

REUTERS

Bandages off for Grosjean after crash

PARIS • French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages on Tuesday, six weeks after a horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix which forced him to miss the final two races of last season.

The 34-year-old, who has now left Formula One, suffered burns to both hands and he has been recovering at his home in Switzerland.

REUTERS

Canada showjump team lose CAS appeal

TORONTO • Canada's showjumping team were disqualified from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal of a doping violation.

The team placed fourth in the equestrian event at the 2019 Lima Pan Am Games to qualify, but they were later disqualified after Nicole Walker's test sample was found to contain a banned substance. Argentina will take Canada's place.

REUTERS