Sports World

Sacked Bilic departs with 'head held high'

LONDON • Slaven Bilic admitted he was hugely disappointed at being sacked by West Bromwich Albion but said he left the Premier League club with his "head held high".

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the Croat added he was "sad that it hasn't worked out in the way we wanted".

Sam Allardyce has replaced him on an 18-month deal, with the Baggies second from bottom on seven points.

REUTERS

Clippers deny using help to lure Leonard

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Clippers are denying wrongdoing alleged in a lawsuit by a man, who said the National Basketball Association team owes him US$2.5 million (S$3.32 million) for helping to recruit Kawhi Leonard before the 2019-20 season.

The Clippers confirmed the NBA is investigating and they could be fined up to US$10 million and lose draft picks if they have violated the rule prohibiting indirect communications through intermediaries. Jerry Wilkes is accusing them and consultant Jerry West of reneging on an oral agreement to assist them in luring Leonard from the Toronto Raptors.

REUTERS

Covid-19 outbreak no threat to third Test

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia is monitoring an outbreak of Covid-19 in Sydney but does not consider the third Test against India to be under threat, interim chief executive Nick Hockley said yesterday.

Australian states and territories have begun imposing border restrictions, after 28 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches.

REUTERS