Sports World

Wiegman to handle England's Lionesses

LONDON • Netherlands women's football coach Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as the England women's manager from next year, the Football Association (FA) announced yesterday.

The Dutch won the European Championship under her in 2017 and the 50-year-old also led them to their first World Cup final last year in France, where they lost 2-0 to defending champions the United States.

REUTERS

Halep shows little rust in easing into Prague semis

PRAGUE • Top seed Simona Halep of Romania cruised into the WTA Prague Open semi-finals after seeing off Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-0 yesterday.

The Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 is playing in her first tournament since February, when she won in Dubai. The Tour shut down a month later due to the Covid-19 crisis and resumed only last week in Palermo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Infantino thinks he is untouchable: Blatter

LONDON • Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who is facing a criminal probe in Switzerland, "thinks he is untouchable", his deposed predecessor Sepp Blatter said on Thursday.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, the Swiss called for an investigation by Fifa's Ethics Commission, although he admitted he was not confident any action would be taken against his compatriot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Eight-birdie spree gives Varner share of lead

WASHINGTON • Harold Varner fired eight birdies in shooting an eight-under 62 that put him in a three-way tie alongside fellow American Tom Hoge and Canadian Roger Sloan for the first-round lead on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Former Major champions Brooks Koepka and England's Justin Rose got off to a slow start, firing a 72 and 73 respectively.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE