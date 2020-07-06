Sports World: Ramos penalty again proves the difference

Ramos penalty again proves the difference

BILBAO • Real Madrid wrapped their tentacles ever tighter around the La Liga title, as a Sergio Ramos penalty gave them a 1-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao yesterday for a seventh consecutive victory.

The hard-fought win took Zinedine Zidane's side to 77 points after 34 games, seven clear of second-placed Barca, who visited the in-form Villarreal later yesterday.

REUTERS

Newcastle salvage draw with West Ham

LONDON • Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they grabbed a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham yesterday, denying the visitors of the chance to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring before Newcastle levelled in the 17th minute through Miguel Almiron, but they went behind again when Tomas Soucek fired home a rebound. Jonjo Shelvey made it 2-2 for Newcastle immediately, leaving West Ham in 16th spot on 31 points, four points ahead of Aston Villa in 18th.

Newcastle are 12th on 43 points. In an earlier kick-off, Sheffield United were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

REUTERS

Guardiola confident ban can be overturned

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident the club will win their appeal against a two-year Uefa ban from European football.

City's appeal against the ban was heard last month at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and a decision is expected by next Monday.

European football's governing body Uefa ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a €30 million (S$47 million) fine and a ban.

REUTERS

Xavi renews Al-Sadd contract for a season

DOHA • Xavi Hernandez has renewed his managerial contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd for the 2020-21 season, the club announced yesterday amid speculation he could return to his former club Barcelona.

The Spanish media had reported that Xavi had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January, while reports last week once again linked him with a return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

Xavi, 40, took charge of the Qatari side last year following his retirement.

REUTERS