Sports World

French Open to let20,0 00 fans in daily

PARIS • The French Open will allow up to 20,000 people to attend each day of this year's tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Thursday.

The French Tennis Federation also said that up to 10,000 people would be able to watch the finals and that it may increase the capacity should the Covid-19 situation continue to improve in France.

The clay-court Grand Slam is set to start on Sept 27 and finish on Oct 11, with tickets to go on sale on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bremen's status in danger after 0-0 draw

BERLIN • Werder Bremen's top-flight status was hanging by a thread after they were held to a 0-0 home draw by second-tier Heidenheim in the first leg of their Bundesliga promotion/relegation play-off on Thursday.

Four-time German football champions Bremen, who finished with 10 men after a late second yellow card for Niklas Moisander, are looking to retain their top-flight status. They spent just one season outside the Bundesliga since it was formed ahead of the 1963-64 campaign.

REUTERS

Kipsang banned for violating drug rules

PARIS • Kenya's former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang, 38, has been banned for four years after violating anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced yesterday.

Kipsang, who claimed the world record during the 2013 Berlin Marathon and is the only person to have beaten current holder Eliud Kipchoge over the distance, was found guilty of "whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Yankee Stadium to limit fan entry

NEW YORK • New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner envisions the Yankee Stadium at 20-30 per cent capacity to begin the Major League Baseball season later this month.

He said on Thursday that the Yankees have worked on diagrams and designs with fan health and safety in mind, adding that everybody would be kept "at least six feet apart" and that it was "definitely possible" to keep people at a safe distance.

REUTERS