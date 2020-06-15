Sports World

No sweat for Southgate over 30% pay cut

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate yesterday said it was an easy decision to accept a 30 per cent wage cut to help the Football Association (FA) mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English governing body has said the lack of international matches since last November will cost it £100 million (S$174.5 million) and the 49-year-old told The Times of London that he took a £225,000 wage reduction, as he was not able to "fulfil the whole part of my job at the moment".

REUTERS

Cavani and Silva to leave PSG after season ends

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain's record goalscorer Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will leave the club after the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, which is likely to resume in August, the Ligue 1 champions' sporting director said yesterday.

Former Brazil midfielder Leonardo confirmed that Uruguay striker Cavani, who has scored 200 goals in all competitions, and Brazil defender Silva, who has been with PSG since 2012, would not be given extensions.

REUTERS

Hudson-Odoi off the hook over rape claim

LONDON • Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday that British police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman and the England international tweeted he knew "the day would soon come when my name would be cleared".

REUTERS

Afridi gets virus as cases in Pakistan soar

KARACHI • Pakistan's well-loved former cricket captain Shahid Afridi confirmed on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as the pandemic accelerates across the country, with just under 140,000 cases and over 2,600 deaths up till yesterday.

The 40-year-old all-rounder, known for towering sixes and his celebrations after taking a wicket as a bowler, still holds the record for the most sixes in one-day internationals, hitting 351 in 398 matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE