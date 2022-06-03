Sports School to host second swimming hub

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has moved to expand its high-performance base by setting up a second National Training Centre (NTC) at the Singapore Sports School in Woodlands.

In an announcement yesterday, it explained that a second NTC would be able to support more swimmers who aspire to represent the country. Currently, youth and national swimmers train indoors mostly at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, which has a 10-lane competition pool and an eight-lane training pool. At the Sports School, the swimmers will have access to a swimming complex with two all-weather Olympic-sized pools.

SSA executive director Edwin Ker said the second NTC would increase the accessibility of support and services, particularly to swimmers who reside in the northern parts of Singapore.

Besides NTC coaches, it will also allow for access to sports scientists from the Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) and National Youth Sports Institute (NYSI). Ker added: "With the opportunity to stay in the boarding facilities in Sports School, swimmers can train, rest and sleep in one place.

"Coupled with access to the sports science support by the NYSI, national swimmers and potential ones could receive more responsive support. With these, we hope to increase the pipeline of national swimmers."

The Republic claimed 21 swimming titles at last month's SEA Games. The best showing had come in 2015 and 2019 with 23 golds.

National head coach Gary Tan, 40, told The Straits Times that a second training base would give him "more options to work with".

He said: "With the right facilities and software that is embedded in the Sports School's system, we are then able to focus our attention on getting our athletes closer to their Olympic dream.

"Therefore, this partnership is one that would serve a bigger purpose in creating sustainable success for our ecosystem."

Athletes can apply to the NTC at the Sports School via three avenues. Under the Major Games pathway, a swimmer must record a time that surpasses the SEA Games qualifying standard. To qualify under the Performance pathway, the swimmer must have a minimum of 650 Fina ranking points in any event. The Sports School pathway requires one to enrol as a student.

Andy Voo, coach at Aquatic Masters Swim Club, felt the move would benefit junior swimmers, who "will have a chance to train with more established athletes when they train at the NTC".

"It is motivational for the junior swimmers, providing them with the NTC coach from the Sports School who trained Maximillian Ang and full facilities to make use of," he added.

But the SSA decision did not thrill the coaches of two leading clubs.

Olympian Ang Peng Siong, who runs the Aquatic Performance Swim Club that has produced many major Games champions, was taken aback by the news.

Ang, whose club currently trains about 200 swimmers, said: "The models around the world, especially in the United States and Japan, have shown how successful it can be when you have clubs contributing to the talent pool. Once you narrow it down to just a few selected locations, you are putting all the eggs in one basket.

"Our track record speaks for itself - we have contributed to almost 200 medals at major Games over the years. We have coaches who are more than capable."

Tan, however, insisted that the second NTC is not meant to sideline the clubs. He said: "We are not forcing an athlete to choose the National Training Centre and we are not forcing the hand of a club to push the athlete over to us. We know that not everyone needs to go down to the NTC. Not everyone finds a reason to come to the NTC.

"They should be comfortable with wherever their coaches are, but if they feel they need to have a different environment and one that allows them to have a full support system, that's where we come in."

Tan pointed to the requirement of a swimmer having to seek clearance from their current club before being allowed to join the NTC.

But Ang dismissed this, saying: "As a parent, if you are given a choice, one would opt for Anglo-Chinese School or Raffles Institution over the neighbourhood schools. So you can say that you are not forcing but you are creating a system where it does not encourage club programmes to succeed."

Another Olympian, David Lim, who runs the Swimfast Aquatic Group, lamented: "Clubs have had the cream of their swimmers taken away since the NTC started. These club coaches also need the motivation that they are able to train a swimmer to the highest level and not have to feel that all they had to do was to train a swimmer to a certain level and expect to lose them to the NTC along the way.

"So how is SSA going to motivate these coaches? How is SSA going to get more people into this profession if they are literally telling everyone, 'You're only good to a certain level'. How many local coaches are in these two NTCs?"

He urged the SSA to give the matter more consideration, adding: "There are at least 20 plus active clubs in Singapore. If SSA thinks this is the way going forward and wants to set up more NTCs, they also need to come out with a pathway for clubs to work hand in hand with the national agenda."