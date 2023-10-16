ST Full-time Report: Sports School sacks coach after student’s death | S’pore’s bowlers cap season with successful world c’ships

The Singapore Sports School has fired a badminton coach, it said on Saturday, three days following the death of Pranav Madhaik, a Secondary 2 student who was hospitalised on Oct 5 after feeling unwell during a fitness time trial. 

Separately, Singapore’s bowlers completed a successful IBF World Championships in which they made it all-Singaporean affairs in the men’s singles and women’s doubles finals.

Finally, Hassan Sunny is 39 and still going strong in goal for the Lions. Find out the secret to his longevity as he extends his record number of caps during the World Cup first-round qualifiers against Guam.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

Singapore Sports School fires badminton coach after death of 14-year-old student

The investigation showed that the coach did not check on the unwell teenager before dismissing the team from training.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Bowling celebrates fruitful world championships and 2023 campaign

The Republic's bowlers wrapped up their campaign in Kuwait with two golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

READ MORE HERE

How Hassan Sunny became Singapore’s most capped goalkeeper

The 39-year-old, who is described as the “most professional footballer in Singapore”, watches what he eats closely. For instance, he shuns chicken rice.

READ MORE HERE

Albirex and Deinze build new pathway to Europe for local youngsters

The SPL champions will hold trials for their youth teams next month, with a training stint in Europe awaiting the most outstanding players.

READ MORE HERE

Wayne Rooney is back in England, and still in love with English football

The ex-Manchester United star has always found sanctuary within the heat of a game, writes our columnist John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

From fashion blogger to kickboxer, Valencia Yip strikes gold for Singapore

She claimed two titles, creative and musical form, at the inaugural Italian World Cup in Jesolo in early October.

READ MORE HERE

A ‘successful’ Asian Games for Singapore: Really?

In this podcast, ST’s sports desk analyses Team Singapore’s performance in Hangzhou.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Sailing Federation working to help kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder with potential NS deferment

Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen were the most recent cases of long-term deferment.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore community abuzz as cricket, squash, baseball and softball get Olympic inclusion

These sports, along with flag football and lacrosse, will feature at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Aquatics to launch Hall of Fame in 2024 to honour local greats

Patricia Chan, who chairs its alumni organisation, the Legacy Council, was key in setting up the Hall of Fame.

READ MORE HERE

