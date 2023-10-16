ST Full-time Report: Sports School sacks coach after student’s death | S’pore’s bowlers cap season with successful world c’ships

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
The Singapore Sports School has fired a badminton coach, it said on Saturday, three days following the death of Pranav Madhaik, a Secondary 2 student who was hospitalised on Oct 5 after feeling unwell during a fitness time trial.
Separately, Singapore’s bowlers completed a successful IBF World Championships in which they made it all-Singaporean affairs in the men’s singles and women’s doubles finals.
Finally, Hassan Sunny is 39 and still going strong in goal for the Lions. Find out the secret to his longevity as he extends his record number of caps during the World Cup first-round qualifiers against Guam.
Singapore Sports School fires badminton coach after death of 14-year-old student
The investigation showed that the coach did not check on the unwell teenager before dismissing the team from training.
Singapore Bowling celebrates fruitful world championships and 2023 campaign
The Republic's bowlers wrapped up their campaign in Kuwait with two golds, three silvers and four bronzes.
How Hassan Sunny became Singapore’s most capped goalkeeper
The 39-year-old, who is described as the “most professional footballer in Singapore”, watches what he eats closely. For instance, he shuns chicken rice.
Albirex and Deinze build new pathway to Europe for local youngsters
The SPL champions will hold trials for their youth teams next month, with a training stint in Europe awaiting the most outstanding players.
Wayne Rooney is back in England, and still in love with English football
The ex-Manchester United star has always found sanctuary within the heat of a game, writes our columnist John Brewin.
From fashion blogger to kickboxer, Valencia Yip strikes gold for Singapore
She claimed two titles, creative and musical form, at the inaugural Italian World Cup in Jesolo in early October.
A ‘successful’ Asian Games for Singapore: Really?
Singapore Sailing Federation working to help kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder with potential NS deferment
Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen were the most recent cases of long-term deferment.
Singapore community abuzz as cricket, squash, baseball and softball get Olympic inclusion
These sports, along with flag football and lacrosse, will feature at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Singapore Aquatics to launch Hall of Fame in 2024 to honour local greats
Patricia Chan, who chairs its alumni organisation, the Legacy Council, was key in setting up the Hall of Fame.
