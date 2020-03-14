Sports on the backburner

ATHLETICS

• This month's World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, was rescheduled to next March.

• The Rome, Paris and Barcelona marathons have been pushed back.

BASKETBALL

• The NBA on Thursday suspended all matches until further notice, after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.

• The Asean Basketball League yesterday suspended all matches indefinitely.

FOOTBALL

• European leagues in England, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands have been either postponed for weeks or suspended. The start of the domestic leagues in China and South Korea have been delayed and Japanese games have been postponed after the first round.

• The International Champions Cup pre-season exhibition matches scheduled in Asia are cancelled. English giants Liverpool and Manchester United were reportedly being lined up for the Singapore leg.

• International matches, including World Cup qualifiers, have been pushed back.

GOLF

• The PGA Tour cancelled the Players Championship after Thursday's first round, and the next four events. The Masters, the first Major of the year, scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National, was postponed.

• The women's LPGA Tour saw its Asian swing (events in Thailand, Singapore and China) wiped out. Its next three events, including the first Major this year, the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration, have been postponed.

MMA

• One Championship's live event in Singapore on Feb 28 was a closed-door show. Its upcoming events in Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta have been dropped.

• The UFC on March 12 barred all fans to its live events indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS

• The season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday is cancelled, while the Bahrain and Vietnamese races are now postponed. The Chinese GP on April 19 - the fourth race - already had been aborted.

• Four rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar, Thailand, Texas and Argentina have been rescheduled.

RUGBY

• The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series were postponed from April until October.

• Next month's Asia Sevens Invitational tournament, a test event for the Tokyo Olympics, is cancelled.

TABLE TENNIS

• This month's world table tennis championships in South Korea has been pushed back to June.

TENNIS

• The men's ATP Tour on March 12 suspended all tournaments for six weeks, until at least April 27. The WTA events have been put on hold until April 20.

WINTER SPORTS

• This month's world speed skating championships in Seoul was postponed and the world figure skating championships in Montreal cancelled.