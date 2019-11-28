Sports Hub's senior management team set to get a new look as chief commercial officer, part of his team, leave

SINGAPORE - Change is again afoot at the Singapore Sports Hub, which will see a new-look senior management team helmed by former Singapore Tourism Board head Lionel Yeo, whose appointment was announced on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Chief commercial officer Adam Firth will be leaving the consortium at the end of January next year, and The Straits Times understands that at least five members of the commercial team have either resigned or left the $1.33 billion project in recent months.

Responding to queries from ST, a Singapore Sports Hub spokesman said that a team of "highly qualified senior managers" will be joining the consortium in the next few months. The positions that will be filled include the chief of infrastructure and operations (January 2020), assistant general manager of programming and sales (February 2020) and general manager, Rugby sevens (January 2020). Wendy Tan, assistant general manager, commercial and marketing, joined the Sports Hub this month.

Its spokesman added: "The Sports Hub's vision and long-term strategic plan is to be the region's premier sport, entertainment and lifestyle destination. Our commitment to fulfil our vision is clearly demonstrated by the steady build-up of our annual calendar.

"To fulfil this goal, we have to constantly evaluate our organisation structure to ensure that we have the right people, expertise and skill sets to optimise resources to deliver a comprehensive programme of premier sport, entertainment and lifestyle events."

In January this year, news of the departures of three senior management staff - former CEO and national swimmer Oon Jin Teik, former chief operating officer Wong Lup Wai and former chief financial officer Sandy Tay - sent shock waves through the sports fraternity.

Yeo, who will start his new role in February, is the fourth man to helm the Sports Hub after Frenchman Philippe Collin-Delavaud (March 2011-December 2015), Singaporean Manu Sawhney (October 2015-May 2017) and Oon (January 2018-April 2019).

His appointment was welcomed by national sports agency Sport Singapore.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 28), its CEO Lim Teck Yin said: "He understands what Singaporeans aspire the Sports Hub to be, and we hope that he will be able to make a positive difference to growing the calendar of sporting events and enhancing the customer journey and experience.

"Ultimately the Sports Hub and the National Stadium should be an icon of Singapore's sporting journey and inspire the pride of our people."

Moving forward, Global Spectrum Pico, one of Sports Hub Pte Ltd's (SHPL) four founding partners, will be entirely responsible for procuring a comprehensive calendar of events, said the spokesman.

Firth, who joined the consortium in 2016, said in a statement on Thursday: "The Singapore Sports Hub is a wonderful national asset for Singapore and I am very pleased to have contributed, along with a talented and dedicated team, to building its events calendar over the past 3+ years. I believe it is well-placed for the future and I am fortunate to have worked in the project."

A former Sports Hub staff member told ST that Firth "genuinely has a heart for the project" and that his passion and drive to understand the local market and "what makes Singaporeans happy" will be missed.

Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones said that Firth, who was previously one of Australia's leading sports and entertainment lawyers, has done "an exceptional job". He credited Firth for his key role in "transforming the commercial landscape" with world-class events such as the International Champions Cup, HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens and the Coldplay concert.

He added: "SportsHub will benefit from the impressive events calendar lined up by him in the next 12 months and beyond, including some major sporting events and A-list entertainment acts. Adam has been a friend of the business and will remain so in the future."