Sports Hub tries to balance commercial, community interests, says SportSG CEO

SINGAPORE – The cost of running a sports event at the National Stadium is “not prohibitive”, insisted Sport Singapore (SportSG) chief executive Alan Goh on Tuesday in a wide-ranging interview on recent hot-button topics with The Straits Times.

Earlier in June, only 5,000 seats were made available in the 55,000-seat National Stadium for the Lions’ international friendlies against Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, raising eyebrows and the ire of local football fans who were turned away.

ST understands the Football Association of Singapore had agreed on a subsidised rental fee of about $40,000 for each match day and an increase in capacity would have led to higher rental fees plus extra costs for services like on-site manpower and security.

Goh, 46, who was appointed on April 1, said: “The new team in the Singapore Sports Hub have already reviewed the rental model. There will be a mode where it will remain commercially viable, but equally there will be a modality factored in where we will support community events and school sports.

“We also do want to help our national sports associations succeed, and if it means making the stadium available for them to play, the answer is yes, we want to.”

In June 2022, national agency SportSG announced the termination of the partnership with Sports Hub Pte Ltd, the private consortium that ran the $1.33 billion, 35ha facility since it opened in 2014. The cost of ending the public-private partnership was projected to be $2.3 billion.

Recent announcements of high-profile concerts featuring Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Blackpink and Jacky Cheung have put the Sports Hub in the limelight, as to where its priorities lie.

Goh said: “Every stadium around the world has the ability to host sports events, concerts and community events. We have been trying to achieve this fine balance. We don’t want the extreme where it’s only sports, which may not be sustainable, or only concerts, and sports events are omitted.

“We have improved the programming of the stadium since December, when we saw the National School Games start to come back after a whole generation of 10 years never saw their schools compete at the National Stadium.

“We are Sport Singapore, we want to make sure the stadium is available for sports, but at the same time, we also want a sustainable balance so that we don’t keep asking for government funding to pay for it.”

Goh was also open to ideas that would allow Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs to have more say on the usage of the government-owned stadiums they play in.

Over the years, SPL clubs have lamented their needs are not always prioritised as they have had to look for alternative venues to train at. In April, the “unfit and unsafe” state of the artificial pitch at Our Tampines Hub resulted in the rescheduling of an SPL match.

Goh said: “Unfortunately in Singapore, our stadiums are not just used for football, it’s used for other field activities and community events.

“We have a land constraint, so we have to share, which leads to competing demands. And when football is involved, it becomes challenging because high usage affects the quality of the pitch.

“Maintaining the quality of the pitch means we leave the field unused and people will ask why can’t events be held there. But it doesn’t mean we cannot break out of it. We just have to figure out how together.

“If we are going to revisit this, the clubs need to have a plan, and it needs to be something that we can put in place sustainably together with the other requirements for the stadium.”

Goh shared that his short-term goal is to understand what it takes to deliver sports services to the public, while keeping the country’s high-performance system working.

Citing how Joseph Schooling’s Olympic gold and Loh Kean Yew’s world championship win led to greater interest in swimming and badminton respectively, Goh’s medium- to long-term targets are to “elevate the level we are at and push it to a higher level”.

He added: “These stories show the unifying impact of Team Singapore athletes, and it’s important to bring the community together.

“I have inherited a very strong starting base, so a big challenge would be trying to – with finite resources, land scarcity and an ageing and declining population – make sure that we still get to a stage where everybody can see that sports is something they want to participate in, celebrate and cheer for.”

Goh also did not shy away from the controversy surrounding long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong. Soh qualified for the upcoming Asian Games but was dropped by the Singapore National Olympic Council for failing to “honour commitments he had provided to the SNOC” and continuing to “make disparaging and derisive remarks about others in the public domain”.

Goh said: “There will always be people who believe that athletes should be allowed some flexibility in behaviour, but equally, there’ll be others who tell you sportsmanship and code of conduct are important.

“In Rui Yong’s case, all parties agreed to let him go to the SEA Games. If we were really against him, he wouldn’t have gone to the SEA Games. I can say we were very objective about the SEA Games – he went and he did well. But now, he’s also not selected for a reason.”