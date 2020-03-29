Sports Hub shuts kids' area, suspends activities

The Singapore Sports Hub has closed the kids water playground at its Splash-N-Surf facility and suspended some activities and programmes at venues from Friday till April 30, including the OCBC Arena, OCBC Aquatic Centre, water sports centre, Climb Central and National Stadium.

The additional precautionary measures are in line with the latest government advisories and guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic to "ensure a safe environment for the public to continuously keep fit and stay healthy", said the Sports Hub in a media advisory on Friday.

They include limiting all group activities to 10 persons or fewer, regulating capacity at the facilities to allow social distancing, and directing visitors at some venues to a single entry point for thermal scanning.

The frequency of cleaning at the facilities will also be increased.

Visitors who are on leave of absence or stay-home notice, or have recent travel history to countries or regions placed under travel restrictions by the Government, will not be permitted to enter the venue.

Those with a temperature of 38 deg C and above, or show respiratory symptoms, will also be barred from entering.

This is how the measures will impact the venues:

OCBC ARENA

Sports Hub's Multi-Activity Camp, Basketball Academy and Netball Academy are suspended from Friday

Court activities are limited to 10 persons or fewer per court

Limited capacity at the gym to allow adequate space for social distancing, and equipment will be spaced at least one metre apart

All fitness studio classes suspended

OCBC AQUATIC CENTRE

All swimming classes suspended

Aqua fitness classes are limited to nine persons or fewer

Limited capacity for the competition pool and the training pool

SPLASH-N-SURF

Kids water playground closed

Stingray activity is limited to nine persons or fewer

Lazy River ride is limited to 10 persons or fewer

WATER SPORTS CENTRE

Dragon boat rentals suspended

Kayak and canoe rentals are limited to two persons or fewer

All water sports courses are limited to nine participants or fewer

SINGAPORE SPORTS MUSEUM

Limited capacity

COMMUNITY SPORTS FACILITIES

Limited number of participants for hard courts, beach volley courts, giant chess, lawn bowls, kids playground, exercise & fitness stations and skate park

CLIMB CENTRAL AND SHIMANO CYCLING WORLD

All programmes suspended

Limited capacity to allow adequate space for social distancing

NATIONAL STADIUM