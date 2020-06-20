Sports Hub reopens facilities

As Singapore moves into Phase 2 of its post-circuit breaker period, the Singapore Sports Hub will take a measured approach towards the reopening of its sports and recreational facilities.

The Kallang Wave Mall, OCBC Aquatic Centre and the Water Sports Centre will be the first facilities to reopen fully, while the OCBC Arena and National Stadium - being used as temporary migrant worker dormitories - will remain closed.

Kallang Wave Mall opened at 10am yesterday. Climb Central, the mall's indoor climbing gym, also resumed operations at 11am.

The OCBC Aquatic Centre will be open to the public from today, with the Water Sports Centre resuming operations on Monday.

A single point of entry will be implemented and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to enter each venue. Classes and programmes will remain suspended until further notice.

The lawn bowls, giant chess and beach volleyball courts will also be accessible to the public, with online bookings available from Monday.

The Sports Hub Visitors Centre opened yesterday to facilitate the borrowing of equipment for lawn bowls and giant chess.

Some venues and activities which will remain suspended include the kids water playground at Splash-N-Surf, Sports Hub Fitness Studio classes at the OCBC Arena, daily Garmin Sports Sessions and all venue tours.

Other common areas, such as the 100Plus Promenade, skate park and basketball courts, will remain closed until further notice.

All group activities will be limited to five people. Those using the sports and recreation facilities will have to maintain a 2m distance from others when exercising and a 3m distance should be observed between groups. For more information, visit www.sportshub.com.sg