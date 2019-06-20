Sports bodies voice worries over rules for charities

National sports associations (NSAs) here are hoping the authorities will not make it difficult for them to move towards financial self-sufficiency via business ventures.

The NSAs' concerns come after the Commissioner of Charities (COC) on Tuesday said it would provide "guidance" to charities - including religious groups, arts and heritage, education, sports, social and health services - that engage in non-charitable activities, such as setting up business subsidiaries.

About 10 years ago, Sport Singapore - then known as the Singapore Sports Council - began its push for NSAs to be registered as charities, which later became a requirement if they were to receive government funding. Out of 64 NSAs, 55 are registered charities and eligible for funding from SportSG.

In response to queries, the national agency said: "We adhere to the COC guidelines. While we continue to encourage NSAs to develop multiple sources of funds, we are committed to ensuring such efforts operate based on strong governance and proper accountability."

Only two NSAs have registered business units - the Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) and Singapore Rugby Union (SRU).

SingaporeBowling Pte Ltd (SBPL) was set up in 2015 to manage its 38-lane centre, which opened the same year at Temasek Club. Also in 2015, Rugby Singapore (RSG) was started to run the World Rugby's HSBC Sevens Series Singapore, a tournament to which the Republic won hosting rights in 2016.

Previous reports indicate RSG makes a profit of less than $750,000 from the event, which costs between $6 million and $7 million to organise. SRU president Terence Khoo said: "RSG was set up to drive commercial revenues with the long-term aim of being self-sufficient and we are looking forward to reviewing the new guidelines when they are ready."

He warned that excessively stringent rules would lead to greater dependence on public funding.

His view was echoed by SBF president Jessie Phua, who felt NSAs cannot rely on just donations or government funding if they are to make an impact on the international stage.

SBF receives about $2.5 million in annual grants. Its latest financial report showed it collected around $180,000 in donations last year, almost a 29 per cent dip from 2017.

Ms Phua, a former Nominated MP, said all of SBPL's income is used to defray the lease and operation costs of its bowling centre and that having its own alley minimised disruption to its development programmes.

She added: "I feel the COC cannot retrospectively punish NSAs for something it allowed four years ago. If the revenue from the business is for the betterment of the community - in our case bringing sporting glory to Singapore - then the charities shouldn't be punished.

"On the one hand, we are encouraged to be self-sufficient, but then we are seemingly discouraged from doing anything else than to rely on donations. Yet, donations alone are not sustainable (to cover the SBF's expenses of more than $3 million, according to its financial report)."

Despite concerns about the new regulations, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) will continue with plans to create a business unit to expand its commercial capabilities. SBA president Lawrence Leow, whose organisation runs the Singapore Open tournament, said: "The business unit we intend to set up will definitely operate within the ambit and guidelines of the COC, and the scope and focus are badminton-related."

