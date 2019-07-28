Sports agent arrested in football ticket probe

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday in relation to the non-delivery of International Champions Cup (ICC) tickets, the police said yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

On Thursday, the authorities confirmed a police report had been lodged against sports agent Hafidz Ja'afar, who was accused of failing to deliver ICC tickets last weekend.

Before that, several people had allegedly paid him for the two football matches over the weekend, but Mr Hafidz purportedly did not give them valid tickets. He had been uncontactable since July 20.

Mr Hafidz was the former spokesman for Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, assisting the Schooling family with media queries following the swimmer's stunning victory at the 2016 Rio Games.

He was, until last week, working for his swim school - known as Swim Schooling - on a part-time basis. It is understood his employment was terminated last Friday.

In a statement to The Sunday Times on Thursday, Schooling's representatives confirmed this, saying Mr Hafidz was sacked "when he could not be contacted, despite several attempts".

The school also put up a notice on its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying Mr Hafidz "is not authorised to transact any business, collect any monies or act in any capacity whatsoever on behalf of our company".

Schooling, who is in South Korea for the Fina World Championship, told The Sunday Times: "I haven't heard the whole story as I've been busy racing and the lawyers and my parents are handling this. I have no idea what he's doing and it's disappointing to hear this."

• Additional reporting by Low Lin Fhoong