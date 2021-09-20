Ryder Cup rookie Patrick Cantlay likes the taste of pressure

Patrick Cantlay is the courteous, ping-pong playing, current boss of golf when it comes to form, who has - in a manner of speaking - known about the trickery of the Ryder Cup since he was a kid.

When he was a gullible eight or 10-year-old, he wakes up one morning to watch an away Cup with his dad, who tells him he has a premonition. He's willing to bet that the US will lose almost every match that day and lose the Cup.