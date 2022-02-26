Sporting Life: Respect elevates sport, bullies like Zverev bruise it

Assistant Sports Editor
German Alexander Zverev hits the umpire's chair with his racket after the end of his Mexico ATP Open 500 doubles tennis match, on Feb 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
48 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After the tantrum in Mexico, the irony. After he's hammered his racket four times against the umpire's chair and behaved like an entitled punk, Alexander Zverev provides the coup de grace to a moment rich with disrespect. He hands his mangled racket to a young boy to whom he is supposed to be an example. A memento to stupidity.

You want to sit in the umpire's chair, you better wear a thick skin because stuff is going to come your way. Spit from Andre Agassi. A shake of your chair from Jim Courier. A slap from Jeff Tarango's wife. A greeting from Jimmy Connors in 1991, which went like this: "You're a bum. I'm out here playing my butt off at 39 years old and you're doing that?"

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top