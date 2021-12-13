On an electric F1 night, a gritty celebration of sport

Lewis Hamilton, the old world champion, is sitting behind the wheel. Max Verstappen, the new world champion, is kneeling by a tyre. Both are in an unfamiliar place, a stationary one. Just taking a clutch of seconds on a Abu Dhabi night for a result to soak in and oxygen to be sucked in and steady hands for 58 laps to now stop shaking. We can't see but you just know the ghosts of Ali and Frazier are hovering and applauding.

This is sport.