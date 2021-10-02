Sporting Life: New Federer book is tasty, but where are the Singapore sports books?

Roger Federer's normality, ironically, makes him a difficult subject for there is no edge to his story, says the writer.
Roger Federer's normality, ironically, makes him a difficult subject for there is no edge to his story, says the writer.PHOTO: REUTERS
Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    55 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For all his balance, Switzerland's stylish son is an asymmetrical genius. His right arm is a supple wand, his left a withered branch. Once even Roger Federer mocks how skinny it is, saying: "I think that's what shocks the opponents. When I walk out and they see that big, huge left arm when I'm tossing the ball, it's scary."

And so when you read that two decades ago, the temperamental, noisy, sometimes peroxide-blond Federer, who we don't know so well, used to benchpress 100kg, it makes you grin. Puny-armed Swiss was some-part Samson?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 