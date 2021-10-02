Sporting Life: New Federer book is tasty, but where are the Singapore sports books?

For all his balance, Switzerland's stylish son is an asymmetrical genius. His right arm is a supple wand, his left a withered branch. Once even Roger Federer mocks how skinny it is, saying: "I think that's what shocks the opponents. When I walk out and they see that big, huge left arm when I'm tossing the ball, it's scary."

And so when you read that two decades ago, the temperamental, noisy, sometimes peroxide-blond Federer, who we don't know so well, used to benchpress 100kg, it makes you grin. Puny-armed Swiss was some-part Samson?