SINGAPORE - If you believe in the Scarlet Witch, grew up on tales of Magic Johnson's no-look passes, have read the Harry Potter series or enjoyed the unhurried cool of the old Brazilian footballers, then go buy a ticket for $30 to the Singapore Open.

Because if it's sorcery and spontaneity and a relaxed style you're after then you'll find it here. Look for the woman with the tiny hands who sings in her shower. No one makes the type of badminton music that Tai Tzu-ying can.