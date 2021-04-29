For Subscribers
Sporting Life: As India suffers, cricket's Indian Premier League sparks an emotional debate
In the grim evenings of India, cricket still comes on at 7.30pm. My town is stilled by a curfew, but the Indian Premier League is at play. Outside the stadium a nation weeps, inside players jubilate at the fall of a wicket. Crisis meet carnival.
Old questions, once asked during wars even to presidents, have reasserted themselves. Questions that will emerge again if Covid numbers rise and the Tokyo Olympics edge closer.