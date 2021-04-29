Sporting Life: As India suffers, cricket's Indian Premier League sparks an emotional debate

Assistant Sports Editor
Security officers patrolling outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, during an Indian Premier League cricket match held without spectators because of Covid-19, on April 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    25 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the grim evenings of India, cricket still comes on at 7.30pm. My town is stilled by a curfew, but the Indian Premier League is at play. Outside the stadium a nation weeps, inside players jubilate at the fall of a wicket. Crisis meet carnival.

Old questions, once asked during wars even to presidents, have reasserted themselves. Questions that will emerge again if Covid numbers rise and the Tokyo Olympics edge closer.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 