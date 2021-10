SINGAPORE - There's nothing like a bit of cheap salesmanship to sully a grand old tradition. Football's four-yearly World Cup has endured 91 years of fine drama, but now some folks want to tamper with the timetable. In a four-year span, they say, let's have two Cups. 'Imagine the fun' is another way of saying 'consider the profit'.

Is nothing, you wonder, sacred in sport?