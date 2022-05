Like sand in an hourglass, time and opportunity slips away on Sunday. Manchester City almost runs out of minutes. Kunlavut Vitidsarn runs away from Loh Kean Yew. Mito Pereira of Chile runs out of chances.

The last-named gent leads the PGA Championship by a stroke at the 18th hole and then hits into the water. Makes a double bogey. Doesn't even make the play-off.