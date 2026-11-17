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Sport-Norway imposes immediate entry ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

Nov 16 - Norway has imposed an immediate entry ban on Russian and Belarusian professional athletes travelling to compete, including those with neutral status, the government announced on Monday.

• The ban also covers accompanying support staff. The new rules apply to pending visa applications

• Norway announced the entry ban on Russian and Belarusian professional athletes last week but did not say when it would take effect

• Lillehammer hosts the ski jumping World Cup opener on November 20-22. Cross-country and Nordic combined World Cup events follow in Trondheim on December 4-6

• The government cited close ties between elite Russian sport and the state. It wants the ban to last as long as Russia's war in Ukraine continues REUTERS