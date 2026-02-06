Sport-Kazakhstan replaces Saudi Arabia as host of 2029 Asian Winter Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 5 - Kazakhstan will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games after the Olympic Council of Asia on Thursday named Almaty as the new venue, replacing Saudi Arabia.

The decision was announced on the sidelines of the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, where OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Kazakhstan for its commitment to developing winter sports.

"We have no doubt we will build on this legacy and deliver an unforgettable Games in 2029," he told reporters.

The shift to Kazakhstan comes after Saudi Arabia and the OCA agreed on January 24 to postpone the kingdom's staging of the Games at Trojena, a centrepiece of the NEOM mega‑project.

No explanation for the delay was provided in the joint statement. The postponement marks the latest setback for NEOM, part of the kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 strategy, which has faced repeated delays and questions over feasibility.

A source at the Saudi Olympic Committee told Reuters the country would seek staging the Games in the future and that the extra time would help develop a winter-sports culture.

Saudi Arabia is reassessing several large‑scale development plans amid rising costs, with the Public Investment Fund reviewing major projects across the kingdom.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al‑Jadaan said last year that Saudi Arabia had "no ego" about adjusting or delaying initiatives to prioritise areas with quicker returns. REUTERS