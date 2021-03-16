Sport is about present but past heroes always matter

There is too much going on in sport every day, too many matches, shots, goals, too many glib quotes and highlight clips, too many tearful speeches and heartbreak Sundays, too many great players currently at work to worry about who ruled the past.

There is no $1.28-a-month 50GB storage plan for human memories and so old heroes get stuffed into distant drawers of the brain. Only now and then do you open them, usually if death visits or you stumble on them by chance.