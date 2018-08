Dr Frankie Tan, Singapore Sport Institute's head of sport science & medicine centre and principal sport physiologist, getting the sixth Sheikh Fahad Hiroshima-Asia Sports Medicine and Science Award from Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah yesterday.

The OCA also selected the People's Association's Project Blue WaVe as the recipient of the OCA Sports and Environment Award. Receiving on behalf of the PA was Roy Chew, deputy director, life skills & lifestyle division.