S'pore's spirited fightback

Before the SEA Games women's foil team final began yesterday, Singapore coach Andrey Klyushin raised a thumbs up to Singapore Sport Institute chief Toh Boon Yi in the audience at the World Trade Centre in Manila, and their team-mate Jet Ng raised his fist as he declared: "We're going to win."

Both were right to be confident, as the Singapore women survived an early scare and a seven-point deficit to beat Vietnam 45-29 to claim the gold. The team comprised Tatiana Wong, individual champion Amita Berthier, runner-up Maxine Wong and reserve Denyse Chan.

Berthier, 18, said: "In the beginning we started off a bit slow. But one good thing we did was we all remained calm and confident in our techniques and tactics, and we managed to come back because of the team spirit that we have.

"We just trusted ourselves... we were not over-confident, but confident enough to believe in ourselves and know that we could do it."

After Singapore's slow start, Maxine, 18, trimmed a 7-14 deficit to 11-14 by the end of the third bout.

Tatiana, 20, caught up to within a point in the next bout, which ended with Vietnam up 16-14.

Berthier, who overcame a left ankle sprain during her warm-up on Tuesday to retain her individual foil gold by defeating Maxine in the first all-Singaporean fencing final, ensured the team overtook their opponents in the fifth bout.

Thereafter, Singapore kept their lead all the way for a comfortable win.

Said Tatiana: "We all came in wanting to get the gold medal and nothing else. At the start, when we were trailing, the assurance definitely (waned) but we kept fighting and we knew we would close that gap eventually."

WE WIN AS ONE We managed to come back because of the team spirit that we have. AMITA BERTHIER, a member of the women's foil team, on winning the gold medal.

Klyushin told The Straits Times he never panicked even as his charges trailed, saying: "I believed in the girls, so no panic.

"We were very confident with this competition because we have very good fencers and our team's level is equal - the other teams probably have one or two good fencers, we have all four."

Singapore had beaten Vietnam 45-26 on home ground for the 2015 title, while only individual events were contested in Malaysia two years ago.

Asked if there was any pressure to retain the title, Tatiana said: "For me, definitely, because one of my coaches (Wang Wenying) was the double SEA Games champion (that year) so obviously I wanted to make her proud."

Maxine added: "My coach (Simon Senft) was the coach of that team, but since we won gold and silver in the individual event, we were quite confident that we could do it."