S'pore's divers are two years away from challenging for SEA Games golds, says national coach Li Peng

SINGAPORE - In the nine years since the sport of diving was revived here, the Republic's divers have won medals at the SEA Games, qualified for the Asiad and Commonwealth Games.

And earlier this month, Singapore Diving made another breakthrough when Jonathan Chan became the first local diver to qualify for the Olympics, when he won the men's 10m platform event at the Asian Diving Cup - an Olympic qualifying meet - in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 8.

National coach Li Peng believes that the divers are now two years away from being consistent SEA Games gold medal prospects who can chip away at Malaysia's dominance, and three away from potentially medalling at the Asian Games.

While the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) are projecting medals for the 2026 Asiad instead, former China and Britain coach Li said: "Especially in the men's 10m platform and synchronised 10m platform, our young divers have high quality in terms of fundamental techniques."

"What they need to work on is new and more difficult dives and for the synchronised divers to work on their partnership," added the 53-year-old, who worked with elite divers such as Li Na and Tom Daley, and was appointed by SSA in April last year.

But the top priority, according to SSA's high-performance manager for diving Damien Ler, is to expand their base so that they can increase the probability of spotting future Olympians, and hopefully a medallist in the making.

He said: "We need critical mass to sustain our high performance plan. We aim to increase the base from about 100 active divers now to 300 in the six- to 12-year-old category, over the next five years.

"We hope our poster boys' and girls' achievements can inspire and promote the sport, even as we work with Sport Singapore to take the sport to the heartlands by establishing more diving facilities in neighbourhood centres."

Following years without a national programme, the aquatic discipline was revived ahead of the inaugural Youth Olympic Games here in 2010.

The likes of the late Edwin Chong, who was key in Malaysia's rise in world diving, and Scotland's Olympic diver Orla Gilmore -who was the Republic's part-time coach then - helped kick-start the programme here.

Ler said: "In 2010, we had three divers at the YOG and our aim was to not embarrass ourselves. We knew we were on the right track when we started to win medals at the SEA Games from 2013 after a 28-year drought. But instead of lofty targets, we want to go at an achievable pace."

For a sport that is based on leaping off boards and platforms from great heights - in Chan's case, it is like jumping from a three-storey building - Singapore Diving wants to continues to keep its feet firmly on the ground, a formula that has worked for its athletes so far.

After having divers qualify for the 2014 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games and establishing themselves as one of the top two diving nations in Asean, and top six in Asia, the next step was to qualify for the Olympics.

That last goal was achieved, with Li instrumental in the process.

Chan and his fellow national divers felt that on top of his technical expertise, Li brought a human touch and helped them improve psychologically to better handle "big-competition anxiety".

Springboard diver Ashlee Tan said: "Coach Li Peng's attention to detail has helped improve my technique, and he has also helped improve my composure and confidence during competition."

Chan added: "Many coaches complain we do not spend enough time training because of school, and we can sense their frustration and we would not know if they are venting on us.

"But Coach Li Peng is very understanding and does not gripe about things that are not within his control. He is stern and less emotional, which helps because we have one fewer thing to worry about.

"He can see my panic and taught me to manage my thoughts - the dives take just a few seconds, so why worry for five minutes?"

An Olympic medal for Chan next year is out of the question, as he aims to "maintain my scores in the 400s and perfect the current programme".

"I just want to try my best not to mess up any of my dives and have no regrets," said the Singapore University of Technology and Design architecture undergraduate, who trains four days and 20 hours a week, down from six days and 30 hours during school holidays.

Even as Li plots the securing of more Olympic qualifying slots at next April's Fina Diving World Cup, he believes Chan is capable of making it out of the preliminary rounds in Tokyo.

He said: "With the early qualification, we want to polish Jonathan's current set of dives and improve their quality so that he can perform better at the Olympics and shoot for a place in the semi-finals."