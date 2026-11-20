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Lim Nghee Huat, a grandfather of four, will be taking on the 217km Brazil Ultramarathon in January 2027.

SINGAPORE – A trip to northern Thailand in March left an indelible impression on Singapore ultramarathoner Lim Nghee Huat, inspiring the 73-year-old to take on his 16th charity run.

He and his wife had visited Chiang Rai Peiwen Primary School, an institution that provides food, shelter and education for children in a remote mountain village about 35km north of Chiang Rai city.

However, a lack of financial support has caused the number of pupils the school can support to dwindle over the years, prompting Lim to find a way to contribute – by taking on the Brazil 135 Ultramarathon in January 2027.

This will be the sixth time that he is tackling one of the Southern Hemisphere’s toughest ultramarathons.

It is named Brazil 135 because the route – which starts in Aguas da Prata, Sao Paulo, and follows the Caminho da Fe (Path of Faith) through the Mantiqueira mountains – covers 135 miles or 217km.

Lim, a grandfather of four, said: “The children are from really poor families and their parents rarely have time to educate them and the children are left to their grandparents, so this is the cycle that this group of children and villagers faces.

“But education is the key to help them to improve their lives in the future, so I’ve decided to try one more time, together with my friends and some regular supporters who’ve been asking me when my next run is.”

He had come to know about the school through his church a few years ago and had been making monetary donations to it since then, but his recent visit made him want to do more.

As he entered his 70s, Lim thought his ultramarathon-running days were over, given his age.

But the draw of running for charitable causes proved too strong for the septuagenarian.

Over the last 21 years, he has completed 15 charity runs in various countries and raised more than $2.4 million to support various charitable and non-profit organisations.

Beneficiaries include HCA Hospice Care, St Hilda’s Community Services and Habitat for Humanity Singapore.

“I thought my last run was about two years ago,” said Lim, who has been running for 55 years.

“I told myself enough already because if I’m going to run 200km to 300km at this age, it’s very, very challenging.

“But there were many requests on and off from charity organisations – they wanted me to partner with them to raise funds and create public awareness of what they are doing.

“So for this upcoming ultramarathon in Brazil, a big consideration was that I wanted to do something that benefits the children beyond Singapore.”

With this ultramarathon, he hopes to raise $40,000 to $50,000 to help not only needy children from the school he visited, but also those in other remote communities in northern Thailand.

His latest endeavour is supported by his good friends Michael Sim and Joseph Pang.

He also has backing from corporate sponsors Dickson Group, Lian Beng Group, Motorway, Neo Group as well as Pan Pacific Leasing Group.

Having stopped working full-time late in 2025, Lim also wanted to channel his time towards something meaningful.

The former editor at Mediacorp said: “I was thinking whether I should dedicate (the funds) to the local institutions or overseas, and I thought maybe it was time for me to do something beyond Singapore, that’s why I really spent time helping the school and bring up their ability to take in more children.”

In preparation for the 217km challenge, which he hopes to complete in 60 hours, Lim has stuck to a rigorous regimen over the last few months, increasing his mileage every month.

He completes a long run of at least 50km to 60km each week, which he also pairs with a few “short runs” of about 30km.

His dedication to his craft has been inspiring for those around him, who have also backed his efforts over the years.

Sim, 65, said: “He doesn’t run just to show people he can run. Most of the events, he runs for a cause – many times he runs for the needy, poor or even the children.

“For the past 10 years, in our circle of friends we call him ‘Ironman’ and I’m very proud of him.”