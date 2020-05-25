S'pore triathlete Choo leads Smile Asia virtual ride to raise awareness of cleft conditions

SINGAPORE - Triathlete Choo Ling Er was among 56 cyclists in Asia to participate in a 540km virtual ride in support of Smile Asia, a global alliance of charities delivering free surgery to children with facial deformities.

The ride, called Tour de Smile, was held from last Saturday to Monday (May 23-25) and led by Choo, who is also Smile Asia's sports ambassador.

The 33-year-old Singaporean, who has competed in several Ironman races since 2014, said: "Smile Asia's activities hold a very special place in my heart. Pandemic or not, these children deserve a second lease of life."

Also joining from Singapore was Dr Chloe Ting, a resident physician at the accident and emergency department of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

International participants included the Philippines' national coach and triathlon icon Ani de Leon-Brown,45, and 57-year-old restaurant owner Gianluca Guidicelli.

The online cycling event was streamed live on Smile Asia's Facebook page, garnering over 10,000 engagements and 8,000 views to raise awareness of cleft conditions.

Smile Asia special envoy Khing Go thanked those who made the event possible, adding: "The participants are unbelievable. I hope we can make this an annual event."

The alliance, whose international secretariat is based here, has delivered over 75,000 surgeries to date and developed a comprehensive multi-country surgical protocol for all medical professionals around the world.