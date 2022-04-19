S'pore to stage two floorball events

International floorball action will return to Singapore this year, with both the women's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup (AOFC) and the men's World Floorball Championship Qualifiers (WFCQ) to be held at the OCBC Arena next month.

The AOFC will take place from May 23-28, followed by the WFCQ from May 31-June 4. The latter event will give teams the chance to secure their spot at November's men's World Floorball Championship in Switzerland.

Singapore last hosted the inaugural edition of the Women's AOFC in 2018, when they won after beating Thailand 4-1 in the final.

This year's competition will feature six teams: world No. 13 Singapore, Indonesia (34), Malaysia (22), the Philippines (30), Thailand (17), and a Singapore Under-19 side.

Singapore women's captain Michelle Lok, who was part of the 2018 team, said: "Playing on home ground is always special and we're all looking forward to competing in Singapore again.

"Winning the women's AOFC Cup in front of a home crowd in 2018 was definitely a memorable and honourable experience. The team is training hard to put up a good fight to retain the title and do Singapore proud."

The men's competition will see eight teams from the Asia Oceania region. They are world No. 16 Singapore, Australia (13), Japan (15), Malaysia (29), New Zealand (27), the Philippines (24), South Korea (21) and Thailand (14).

Singapore men's captain R. Suria said: "Floorball is a sport we love and enjoy playing, so we hope the fans who come also enjoy the matches and get to learn a little more about the sport."

These two tournaments will also kick-start the inaugural Singapore Floorball Series, which will include fringe activities such as coaching workshops.

Singapore Floorball Association president Kenneth Ho said: "We hope these events generate more interest among those who may not be familiar with floorball, as well as inspire our future floorball players through watching top athletes in action."