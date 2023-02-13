ST Full-time Report: S'pore to host World Aquatics C'ships in 2025 | Golfers on enduring heartbreak, self-doubt in search for a win

Updated
Published
26 min ago

Dear ST reader,

Singapore's reputation as a premium sporting destination received a boost last week with the announcement that the Republic will host the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the first South-east Asian country to do so.

Meanwhile, elite sport is often cruel, filled with more disappointments than victories. Three golfers share with my colleague Kimberly Kwek what it takes to win a tournament at the highest level and how they get over their near-misses time and time again.

Finally, in the spirit of Valentine's Day, Rohit Brijnath pens a love letter to sport while Paralympian Thomas Yong's will to live and passion for sport is a source of inspiration.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

S’pore to host World Aquatics C’ships in 2025 after Russia stripped of event

Only Japan, China and South Korea in Asia have hosted the event.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: On Valentine’s Day, a love letter to sport

Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath finds out from national athletes how they fell in love with sport.

READ MORE HERE

Blind and now paralysed, Paralympian Thomas Yong continues to love life and sport

A fall in July left him paralysed, but the 68-year-old stays upbeat with family, food and football.

READ MORE HERE

The heartbreak, self-doubt and tribulations golfers endure in search of a win

Gavin Green, Ockie Strydom and Li Haotong share their stories of near-misses and why this game can be cruel.

READ MORE HERE

I fell in love with diving but never knew it would change my life: Malaysian star Pandelela

She is the first female athlete from her country to capture an Olympic medal.

READ MORE HERE

Former national athletes Ronald Susilo and Lenny Lim start fund-raising campaign for tchoukball

The duo are hoping to raise $150,000 to help the local association, whose women's team are world No. 1 despite being self-funded.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Amanda Tan qualifies HSBC Women’s World C’ship for the fifth time

The golfer finished last in the 60-plus player field in her previous attempts but believes she is better prepared this time.

READ MORE HERE

Defending champions Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong part of stellar line-up for S’pore Smash 2023

The world's top 10 table tennis players in both the men's and women's singles will be here.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Momentous times in Manchester with City in the dock, United court suitors

One finds themselves accused of multiple breaches of financial rules while the other is linked to a Qatari takeover, writes John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Danelle Tan, 18, becomes first female Singaporean to play in a European league

The national footballer made her debut with English third-tier side London Bees on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top