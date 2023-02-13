ST Full-time Report: S'pore to host World Aquatics C'ships in 2025 | Golfers on enduring heartbreak, self-doubt in search for a win

Dear ST reader,

Singapore's reputation as a premium sporting destination received a boost last week with the announcement that the Republic will host the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the first South-east Asian country to do so.

Meanwhile, elite sport is often cruel, filled with more disappointments than victories. Three golfers share with my colleague Kimberly Kwek what it takes to win a tournament at the highest level and how they get over their near-misses time and time again.

Finally, in the spirit of Valentine's Day, Rohit Brijnath pens a love letter to sport while Paralympian Thomas Yong's will to live and passion for sport is a source of inspiration.

