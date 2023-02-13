ST Full-time Report: S'pore to host World Aquatics C'ships in 2025 | Golfers on enduring heartbreak, self-doubt in search for a win

Dear ST reader,
Singapore's reputation as a premium sporting destination received a boost last week with the announcement that the Republic will host the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the first South-east Asian country to do so.
Meanwhile, elite sport is often cruel, filled with more disappointments than victories. Three golfers share with my colleague Kimberly Kwek what it takes to win a tournament at the highest level and how they get over their near-misses time and time again.
Finally, in the spirit of Valentine's Day, Rohit Brijnath pens a love letter to sport while Paralympian Thomas Yong's will to live and passion for sport is a source of inspiration.

S’pore to host World Aquatics C’ships in 2025 after Russia stripped of event
Sporting Life: On Valentine’s Day, a love letter to sport
Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath finds out from national athletes how they fell in love with sport.
Blind and now paralysed, Paralympian Thomas Yong continues to love life and sport
A fall in July left him paralysed, but the 68-year-old stays upbeat with family, food and football.
The heartbreak, self-doubt and tribulations golfers endure in search of a win
Gavin Green, Ockie Strydom and Li Haotong share their stories of near-misses and why this game can be cruel.
I fell in love with diving but never knew it would change my life: Malaysian star Pandelela
Former national athletes Ronald Susilo and Lenny Lim start fund-raising campaign for tchoukball
The duo are hoping to raise $150,000 to help the local association, whose women's team are world No. 1 despite being self-funded.
Singapore’s Amanda Tan qualifies HSBC Women’s World C’ship for the fifth time
The golfer finished last in the 60-plus player field in her previous attempts but believes she is better prepared this time.
Defending champions Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong part of stellar line-up for S’pore Smash 2023
The world's top 10 table tennis players in both the men's and women's singles will be here.
On The Ball: Momentous times in Manchester with City in the dock, United court suitors
One finds themselves accused of multiple breaches of financial rules while the other is linked to a Qatari takeover, writes John Brewin.
Danelle Tan, 18, becomes first female Singaporean to play in a European league
The national footballer made her debut with English third-tier side London Bees on Sunday.