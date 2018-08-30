Singapore to host silat world championships

Despite a barren day for Singapore on the final day of the Asian Games silat competition, Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) chief executive officer Sheik Alau'ddin lauded the exponents for their "tremendous performance", vowing that they would do better when Singapore hosts the World Pencak Silat Championships in December.

Silat has been included in the Asian Games roster as a medal sport for the first time, and the Singapore contingent completed their Asiad outing with two silvers and three bronzes.

Said Sheik of his squad, which contained two world champions in Sheik Farhan Sheik Ala'uddin and Shakir Juanda, yesterday: "The Singapore team are always ready. This year we focused very much on the Asian Games and the athletes really pushed themselves... I'm very happy with my team."

While he felt that some athletes required more discipline in sticking to their nutrition plan during an intended change in weight class, he added: "They got to see the atmosphere at the Asian Games for the first time, and they are fortunate to be a part of it."

The two-time world champion also said Singapore had received the green light from International Silat Federation (Persilat) president Prabowo Subianto to stage the biennial World Championships.

The Straits Times reported last month that the tournament could be held here for the first time since 2004. This will be the third time that the Republic will host the event, having first done so in 1988.

Singapore's best performance at the world level came in 2004, when its athletes won four golds, four silvers and nine bronzes.

Sheik said he is aiming to at least match that haul at the Dec 11-17 championships, which are likely to take place at the OCBC Arena.

Estimating that there will be at least 1,000 athletes from 40 countries at the event, he added that he is working with e-commerce company Aladdin Street to secure sponsorship for the event.

Sheik, who is also president of the Asian Pencak Silat Federation, hopes silat's appearance at the Asian Games will not be a one-off and the sport will continue to have a regular presence on the calendar.

He added: "We're trying to get as many countries to come for the World Championships, especially China (which is hosting the 2022 Asian Games). We want to give them a taste of it and the opportunity (to compete)."