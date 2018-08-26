Singapore teen wins first Asiad silver in ju-jitsu

Constance Lien sealed her place in Singapore sporting lore yesterday by becoming the first local athlete to win an Asian Games medal in ju-jitsu.

The 19-year-old claimed a silver after losing the women's Under-62kg final to South Korean world champion Sung Kira.

The sport is making its debut at the quadrennial Asiad.

Iranian Olympic champion Sohrab Moradi broke weightlifting's oldest world record, lifting a 189kg snatch in the men's 94kg class to better the previous haul of 188kg set in 1999.

History was also made when athletes from North and South Korea claimed a first medal - a bronze in dragon boating - for a Unified Korea team.

Singapore's tally at the 18th Asiad, which ends next Sunday, stands at two gold, two silver and six bronze medals. China leads the overall standings with 72 golds. Japan (34) is second, with South Korea (25) third.

