S'pore swimmers clinch 4 more golds at SEA Games

Quah Jing Wen reaching down to her sister Ting Wen as they celebrated Singapore's victory in the SEA Games women's 4x100m freestyle relay last night.

It was one of four golds the swimmers claimed at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.

There were also winning performances by jujitsu exponent Noah Lim and fencer Jonathan Au Eong, which took Singapore's haul at the Vietnam Games to 15 golds after three full days of competition.

However, the day also saw the end of a proud run: the women's table tennis team, unbeaten since 1999, lost in the final.

Missing veteran Feng Tianwei and defending singles champion Lin Ye, a weakened Singapore were routed 3-0 by Thailand.

