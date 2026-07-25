Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clocked 4min 09.34sec to set a new national record in the women’s 400m freestyle.

SINGAPORE – National swimmer Gan Ching Hwee made a strong start to her maiden Commonwealth Games campaign on July 24, rewriting her women’s 400m freestyle national record.

The 23-year-old clocked 4min 09.34sec to place fifth in the final and shave almost half a second off her previous national mark of 4:09.81, which she set at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Racing in lane 8 at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, the multiple SEA Games gold medallist was seventh after the opening 50 metres, before moving up to 6th at the 100-metre turn in 1:00.06.



She remained sixth through the 350-metre mark before producing a 31.05sec split over the final 50 metres to overtake Canada’s Ella Jansen and secure fifth place.

Australia’s Lani Pallister won gold and her first Commonwealth Games title in 3:59.56, while New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather, the 2024 world champion in the event, claimed silver in 4:02.65.

Pallister’s compatriot Jenna Forrester completed the podium in 4:05.25.

This is the third time in 2026 that Gan has broken a national record.



In February, the distance specialist set a new 400m medley record after stopping the clock in 4:47.60 at the Singapore Swim Series, taking down Quah Ting Wen’s 18-year mark of 4:51.25.

A month later, she lowered her own record to 4:46.06 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championship.

Gan, who was one of the Republic’s two flagbearers at the opening ceremony alongside para lawn bowler Mawjit Singh, will next contest the 1500m free on July 26 before competing in the 800m free two days later.

Other Singaporeans who also featured on the first day of aquatics action at the Games were Sarah Sim and para swimmer Wong Zhi Wei.

Sarah, 14, placed 22nd overall in the 400m free heats with her time of 4:29.36, while Wong was sixth in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final.

The 24-year-old touched the wall in 58.98sec, finishing 4.44 seconds behind South African champion Nathan Hendricks.

Scotland’s Stephen Clegg was second in 55.16sec, followed by England’s Matthew Redfern (56.86).

Another Team Singapore athlete who impressed in his Commonwealth Games debut was artistic gymnast Jovi Loh, who qualified for the men’s all-around final on July 24.

Competing at the Glasgow International Arena, the 18-year-old finished 15th with 72.400 points in qualification to secure one of the 18 spots in the final.

He is the first male Singaporean gymnast to reach a final at the quadrennial event since the 2014 edition, which was also held in Glasgow.

At the 2014 Games, the Republic had three male finalists: Hoe Wah Toon – who won a bronze in the vault and finished seventh in floor exercise – Aizat Muhammad Jufrie (vault), and Gabriel Gan (pommel horse, all-around).

Loh, who is pursuing a business diploma at the Singapore Sports School, will compete in the all-around final on July 26.

On July 24, the teenager, who is also making his first appearance at a major Games, also combined with teammates Asher Pua and Abdul Barr Abdulattif to place ninth in the team final with a combined score of 151.950.

Canada won the team gold with 241.400 points, while three-time defending champions England (238.250) and Australia (235.650) claimed silver and bronze respectively.