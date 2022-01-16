S'pore shuttlers on track for double delight in Delhi

Singapore shuttlers Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, and Loh Kean Yew progressed to the India Open mixed doubles and men's singles finals respectively without lifting a racket yesterday, after their opponents pulled out due to illness.

Hee and Tan had been scheduled to face Russia's world No. 19 mixed doubles pair of Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova in the semi-finals. But after winning their quarter-final on Friday, Alimov tested positive for Covid-19 and Davletova was identified as a close contact, forcing them to withdraw.

This allowed the world No. 182 Singaporeans to stride through to their first BWF Super 500 final, where they will meet Malaysia's 40th-ranked pair Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei, the third seeds.

Hee, who also reached the men's doubles quarter-finals with Loh Kean Hean, told The Sunday Times: "I feel lucky and worried at the same time because all the players are risking our lives to be here competing."

This is the second time the married couple have benefited from a walkover at the US$400,000 (S$539,000) tournament, as they were also unchallenged in the second round after India's Akshan Shetty and Simran Singhi withdrew.

Singhi was one of seven Indian players who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, while Shetty was considered a close contact, resulting in 11 walkovers the next day. To date, there have been 24 walkovers at the ongoing event in New Delhi.

As finalists, Hee and Tan, who were once ranked as high as 33rd in 2017, are assured of a significant leap in the world rankings, as well as their biggest pay cheque of at least US$15,200, with US$30,000 awaiting the champions.

But they will also have to cope with having played only two matches - totalling just 56 minutes - at this event.

Tan, 28, said: "We haven't been pleased with our performances on court, so having two walkovers is not good in the sense that it breaks our momentum and reduces our tournament feel.

"But we are definitely grateful for this opportunity to reach a Super 500 final... and we hope Rodion recovers soon. It's good that our ranking will improve, as that gives us better leverage to register for higher-tiered tournaments."

Hee, 26, added: "We just want to focus match by match, tournament by tournament as our performance is more important for us now. But of course, the prize money will help us make ends meet."