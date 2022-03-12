S'pore Sevens set to return after 3 years

After a hiatus since 2019 due to Covid-19, the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will return next month with 16 teams flying in to compete here on April 9 and 10.

Organisers said yesterday that the tournament at the 55,000-seater National Stadium will be open to spectators and they are working closely with the relevant authorities to stage it safely in accordance with prevailing safe management measures (SMM).

Details on ticketing and SMM, like whether teams will be placed in a bubble and how many fans are allowed to attend, will be announced at a later date.

From next Tuesday, there will be a 50 per cent capacity limit for sports events with more than 1,000 people, the multi-ministry task force said yesterday.

At the last edition in 2019, where tickets ranged from $29 to $119 for a two-day pass for adults, the event attracted 57,000 fans over the weekend. South Africa edged out Fiji 20-19 in a thrilling Cup final.

The Singapore Sevens is one of several marquee events the Republic hosted annually before the pandemic, including football's International Champions Cup and the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said the Sevens competition "has grown to be a crowd favourite over the years" and added: "As we prepare to witness some world-class rugby action, SportSG will be working with organisers to execute a successful and safe event for both spectators and participants."

The Singapore tournament is the fifth of nine legs of the 2021-2022 World Rugby Sevens Series.

It began with double headers in Dubai in November and December and Spain in January.

South Africa lead the standings, winning all four stops to collect 88 points. Argentina (70) are second.

Reigning Olympic champions Fiji and 2020 Sevens Series champions New Zealand are among the 16 teams scheduled to compete here.

K Naresh, 29, attended the 2019 edition and is looking forward to its return next month.

He said: "It's great to know that some of these events that we grew used to watching annually before the pandemic are coming back.

"I am sure it won't feel the same as 2019 because of the various measures but I can't complain about being able to watch live sports again."

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Singapore edition remain valid for the upcoming event.

For more information, visit singapore7s.com.sg.