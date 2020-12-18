S'pore Rugby 7s to return in October

World Rugby has confirmed that the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will return next October, national sports agency Sport Singapore announced in a press statement yesterday.

Initially planned for April, the event was moved to Oct 29-30 to "provide a longer runway for the Covid-19 situation to stabilise and for more spectators to be permitted into the venue".

The Singapore leg will be the penultimate stop before the series finale in Hong Kong from Nov 5-7. The organisers had initially hoped to kick off the series - which has comprised of 10 stops since the 2015-16 season - in Hong Kong and Singapore in April.

"A further update on contingency scheduling for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 will be provided early in the new year, with a return to a full competition schedule anticipated for the 2022 edition," said a statement on the World Rugby website.

This year's edition was postponed from April to October, before it was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

The event attracted 16 international teams and 57,000 fans to the Singapore Sports Hub last year.

It is one of several marquee events the Republic hosts annually, including football's International Champions Cup (ICC), the HSBC Women's World Championship, and the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix. Those events were cancelled this year as well but the golf event looks set to return next year too after its title sponsor announced on Monday it has renewed its commitment to the tournament on a multi-year deal.

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said the agency will work with World Rugby, the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) and the Sports Hub to "take every precaution to ensure the safety of fans in line with prevailing distancing measures". He added: "This is a prudent step forward for rugby and we are looking forward to welcoming fans back to the sport."

Rugby fan Ernie Khoo, who has attended the past three Singapore Sevens, was overjoyed with the news, adding that it was the right decision to hold the event later.

The 50-year-old said: "I would think April is a bit too premature. October is a long wait but I guess with current circumstances, it might not be too safe to hold it in April."

It remains uncertain if local and foreign fans can attend. But existing tickets remain valid for next year's event. Fans may request a refund by calling 3158-8588 or e-mailing enquiry@ticketmaster.sg. For more information, visit www.singapore7s.com.sg.