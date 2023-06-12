ST Full-time Report: S'pore powerlifter Farhanna regains world record | Shanti wins European race

Singapore's athletes have continued to show that they can punch above their weight in the international arena. Despite nursing a back injury, powerlifter Farhanna Farid regained the women’s Under-52kg deadlift world record with a 203kg gold-medal effort at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta on Sunday.

On Saturday, sprinter Shanti Pereira won a 200m race against seven European competitors in Geneva, while on Friday, German football club Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of Singaporean teen Danelle Tan, who became the first Asian import in their women's team.

Singapore powerlifter Farhanna Farid conquers pain and deadlift world record

The 30-year-old, who has a back injury, said her body held up just enough for her last attempt.

A 20-year race is over. And Djokovic has won

The Serb might not be loved but he would be unforgettable after clinching a record 23rd Grand Slam title to edge ahead of Nadal, says Rohit Brijnath.

Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira betters European rivals in 200m win

She clocked 22.84sec – just 0.15sec off her national record – to win the 200m final at the Athleticageneve meet in Geneva.

Danelle Tan sets aside college to join German giants Borussia Dortmund

The 18-year-old will forgo her spot at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, United States, to play in the fifth-tier Landesliga.

Why SNOC has not selected Soh Rui Yong for Asian Games

The council had earlier sent Singapore Athletics two documents highlighting issues with Soh’s comments.

Singapore Turf Club vows to work with trainers to find ‘acceptable solution’ ahead of 2024 closure

Trainers’ concerns have not fallen on deaf ears, insisted the club’s chief marketing officer.

As Singapore horse racing rides into sunset, it leaves us with sadness but great tales for grandkids

Racing has its stories and its characters. Good, bad and shady. And we have seen them all, says veteran writer Brian Miller.

City achieve historic feat but few neutrals are applauding success of ‘the project’

Pep Guardiola’s men became only the second English team to win the treble but non-City fans are reacting coldly, says our columnist John Brewin.

South Korean An Se-young wins Singapore Badminton Open for fifth title in eight finals in 2023

The 21-year-old is turning her sights to the world championship, Olympics and world No. 1 ranking.

SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 15 and 16)

Singapore Premier League fans had quite a feast last week, with 33 goals providing plenty of excitement across eight matches.

