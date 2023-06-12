ST Full-time Report: S'pore powerlifter Farhanna regains world record | Shanti wins European race

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore's athletes have continued to show that they can punch above their weight in the international arena. Despite nursing a back injury, powerlifter Farhanna Farid regained the women’s Under-52kg deadlift world record with a 203kg gold-medal effort at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta on Sunday.

On Saturday, sprinter Shanti Pereira won a 200m race against seven European competitors in Geneva, while on Friday, German football club Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of Singaporean teen Danelle Tan, who became the first Asian import in their women's team.

