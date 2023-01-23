S'pore opens first track cycling academy | Brunei DPMM set for SPL return in 2023

Updated
Published
26 min ago

Dear ST reader,

The Singapore Cycling Federation has launched a track cycling academy, with a view to the potential opening of a velodrome at Kallang by 2027 and fielding a team at the 2029 SEA Games.

This year's Singapore Premier League will also see the return of two-time champions Brunei DPMM. They will host home matches at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Over in Melbourne, there have been plenty of shocks as big names like Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek have fallen at the ongoing Australian Open. Andy Murray may have exited in the third round but his three matches have been an inspirational lesson in defiance and desire, writes my colleague Rohit Brijnath.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

Singapore federation opens first track cycling academy

It is set up for teens, with a view to building a team at the 2029 home SEA Games and beyond.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: In Andy Murray’s uplifting defiance lies a lesson in effort

The bareknuckle scrap has an elemental beauty to it and the former world No. 1 had plenty of that at the Australian Open, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

‘Small steps’ mantra helps high jumper Kampton Kam to second national mark in a week

His latest record of 2.08m was achieved as he won gold at the Wesley A. Brown Invitational last Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

2019 SPL champions Brunei DPMM to return after 3-year hiatus

The 2015 and 2019 winners have not played in the league owing to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Hougang United coach Firdaus Kassim goes from computer gamer to real-life football manager

The 35-year-old, whose interest in coaching was sparked by Championship Manager, led Hougang to the 2022 Singapore Cup.

READ MORE HERE

Fandi Ahmad appointed as Pahang head coach

The Singapore icon, 60, will be hoping to repeat his success with the club as a player.

READ MORE HERE

Mum of 3 paddles her way to inner peace

Edwina Woo picked up stand-up paddling after an upheaval in her life and competed in her first overseas race last year. Now, she is looking to represent Singapore at the International Canoe Federation Stand-Up Paddling World Championships in Pattaya.

Edwina Woo, who took up stand up paddling after her divorce, now represents Singapore on world stage.

READ MORE HERE

First group of local wildcards unveiled for Singapore Smash

The table tennis event will also serve as preparation for the upcoming SEA Games.

READ MORE HERE

‘Triathlon can be as big as tennis’, says PTO chief as Asian Open heads to S’pore

Athletes will take part in a 100km race - 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top