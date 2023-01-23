S'pore opens first track cycling academy | Brunei DPMM set for SPL return in 2023

Dear ST reader,

The Singapore Cycling Federation has launched a track cycling academy, with a view to the potential opening of a velodrome at Kallang by 2027 and fielding a team at the 2029 SEA Games.

This year's Singapore Premier League will also see the return of two-time champions Brunei DPMM. They will host home matches at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Over in Melbourne, there have been plenty of shocks as big names like Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek have fallen at the ongoing Australian Open. Andy Murray may have exited in the third round but his three matches have been an inspirational lesson in defiance and desire, writes my colleague Rohit Brijnath.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.