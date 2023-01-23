S'pore opens first track cycling academy | Brunei DPMM set for SPL return in 2023

Dear ST reader,
The Singapore Cycling Federation has launched a track cycling academy, with a view to the potential opening of a velodrome at Kallang by 2027 and fielding a team at the 2029 SEA Games.
This year's Singapore Premier League will also see the return of two-time champions Brunei DPMM. They will host home matches at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.
Over in Melbourne, there have been plenty of shocks as big names like Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek have fallen at the ongoing Australian Open. Andy Murray may have exited in the third round but his three matches have been an inspirational lesson in defiance and desire, writes my colleague Rohit Brijnath.
Singapore federation opens first track cycling academy
It is set up for teens, with a view to building a team at the 2029 home SEA Games and beyond.
Sporting Life: In Andy Murray’s uplifting defiance lies a lesson in effort
The bareknuckle scrap has an elemental beauty to it and the former world No. 1 had plenty of that at the Australian Open, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
‘Small steps’ mantra helps high jumper Kampton Kam to second national mark in a week
His latest record of 2.08m was achieved as he won gold at the Wesley A. Brown Invitational last Saturday.
2019 SPL champions Brunei DPMM to return after 3-year hiatus
The 2015 and 2019 winners have not played in the league owing to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Hougang United coach Firdaus Kassim goes from computer gamer to real-life football manager
The 35-year-old, whose interest in coaching was sparked by Championship Manager, led Hougang to the 2022 Singapore Cup.
Fandi Ahmad appointed as Pahang head coach
The Singapore icon, 60, will be hoping to repeat his success with the club as a player.
Mum of 3 paddles her way to inner peace
Edwina Woo, who took up stand up paddling after her divorce, now represents Singapore on world stage.
First group of local wildcards unveiled for Singapore Smash
‘Triathlon can be as big as tennis’, says PTO chief as Asian Open heads to S’pore
